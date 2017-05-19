Shocking! The lengths Nigerians will go to avoid paying their debts

by Eketi Edima Ette

This world is coming to an end, I kid you not.

Have you ever loaned money to someone? Have you ever asked for that debt to be repaid and had the debtor abuse you because of it?

I have. More than once.

He said, “Eketi, I’m owing other people and you’re so far down the list. Cut me some slack!”

She said, “The people I’m owing tangible amounts aren’t disturbing me. It’s common 50,000 naira that you’re calling me for, night and day. I will pay you when I have the money.”

Well, I was bemoaning the debts I’m being owed, when I came across this debtor of all debtors. I’ve been in shock ever since.

“Couple collude to drug and rape wife’s friend, share video on social media, over N1.2m debt

A 32-year old man, Obinna Arthur and his wife, Chinyere Arthur have been arrested and brought before an Ejigbo Magistrate in Lagos for allegedly raping the wife’s friend, video-taping the act, and sharing it on social media. .

The couple, who reside at Ogundipe Street in Santos Layout in Akowonjo, Lagos, were said to have lured the victim to Greenland hotel in Egbeda where they drugged her before taking her to one of the rooms in the hotel.

In the room, the victim, a mother-of-4, was stripped, raped and the sexual violation was recorded with a video phone. The victim told the court: “after I was persuaded to come to the hotel, they offered me juice to drink, which I later found to have been mixed with a substance that made one feel dizzy.

“In my state of dizziness, they took me to a room within the hotel premises where the husband forcefully had sex with me, while the wife was videoing the romp with her phone but covered her husband’s face from being seen in the video.

After the dastardly act, they went ahead to upload the act to the Internet and shared it on the social media and among my neighbours. I reported the matter to the police who later arrested the couple and charged them to court.”

Obinna, who hails from Ogidi, Anambra State has admitted in his confessional statement to the police that he did so as a revenge over the business transaction between him and the victim’s husband, Kenneth, which later turned sour.

“Her husband gave me the sum of 1.2 million naira [1,200,000 naira] to import clothes. When he started demanding the money and I couldn’t pay back the loan, I then planned to blackmail Kenneth by sexually assaulting his wife, so he [will be ashamed and] would forget the money.”

My people, this world is now at an end. I’m just here, waiting for the sun to go dark.