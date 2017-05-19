Ivanka Trump on heat over Chinese Factories paying $1 an hour

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

First Daughter Ivanka Trump’s apparel brand is being criticized by a labor-rights group for working with Chinese factories that forces some of its employees to work long shifts for a dollar an hour.

China Labor Watch, an non-profit organization claims it investigated two of the Chinese factories Ivanka’s goods are produced from. It shared its findings in a letter sent to her , saying employees are being made to work at least 12 1/2 hours a day and at least six days a week — at a monthly salary of about 2,500 yuan ($363).

There was no evidence for these claims in the letter and the group declined to identify the said factories and what goods were produced there, saying investigations were still being carried out.

President of the Ivanka Trump brand, Abigail Klem, said the company complies with all labor standards and its “impossible for us to respond to allegations, with no supporting evidence, concerning an unnamed factory.”

In an emailed statement, she said “Ivanka Trump HQ is committed to only working with licensees who maintain internationally recognized labor standards across their supply chains.”

“Our licensees and their manufacturers, subcontractors and suppliers must comply with all applicable local and international labor laws, and the legal and ethical practices set forth in our vendor code of conduct.”

During his campaign, Pres. Trump made the restoration of domestic manufacturing one of the mantras of his platform. Ivanka had to step away from overseeing her brand in a bid to avoid any form of conflict of interest.