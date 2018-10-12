Sit with it | The Daily Vulnerable

 

When something doesn’t make sense.

When everything that was supposed to work out didn’t.

When you are overwhelmed, confused, and despairing.

When the red sea crashes back on you rather than parting.

Just like me right now – confronting Goliath, and thinking, could I ever be David?

Well, sit with it.

Sit with it.

Stay with it.

Don’t stop breathing.

Don’t stop breathing out.

Don’t stop leaving.

Sit with it.

Life can still go on, and it can still deliver surprises.

And even where it doesn’t, you show up as the surprise.

 

