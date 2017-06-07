South Korea halts deployment of American missile defense system

Washington Post reports South Korea has suspended the deployment of a controversial missile defense system while the government examines the impact it might have on the environment.
An official from the president’s office Wednesday said that the missile defense system would remain frozen. “We are not saying the two launchers and other equipment that has already been deployed should be withdrawn. But those that have yet to be deployed will have to wait,” a senior official told reporters in Seoul.
Yonhap news agency reported that the unnamed official said that the assessment could take between a year to two, taking into consideration a similar evaluation for a THAAD deployment in Guam took 23 months. But there was no hurry to get the system up and running, given that North Korea had been a threat to the South for years, the official said.
