Actor, Stanley Nweze, gives the perfect response to a fan about his sexuality

If ‘ma fi ejo pa mi’ (Yoruba – don’t use small talk to kill me please) were a thing, it is Nigerian actor, Stanley Nweze’s response.

Background

Stanley did the “ask me anything” post on his Instagram story and a curious fan asked why he never posted about women.

“Are you gay? Just asking,” the fan said.

“Yes, I am gay, are you satisfied now?” Stanley responded.

There are two ways Stanley would have responded. Either by telling the fan off or the way he responded.

Many times, prominently parleying with hypocrisy, Nigerians make comments or ask questions that make people wonder what may happened in the past. We can argue that it is ignorance and not be wrong.

There are people who make actual plans on how their social media pages should look like. Stanley may be such a person.

But, there are others who do not understand this, and then the ones who feel an urge to tell popular figures what to post, and what to do with their lives.

We can say as many times as possible that popular names have a life outside of their work, and, should not be seen as teddy bears with batteries that anyone can move around.

Also, because of the conservative nature of the Nigerian society, or outright homophobia, there are times when men are tagged because they may have behaved a certain way, or do not always have women around them.

Backstory

Stanley Nweze wrote his New Year resolution on instagram that one of his dreams for the new year is to get someone pregnant, appealing to his fans not to discourage him.

He added that those sending him private messages be careful with the way they move close to him since he already revealed his plans for 2022.

His new year resolution does not exactly say what his sexuality is or not, but we can do better – stop making assumptions.

