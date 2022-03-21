7 content creators in Nigeria whose services marketers should employ

How else to start conversations on your brand if not through content creators? They help brands sell their messages, products, features in such creative ways that draw attention. Content creators make the messaging so relatable that you may not know you’ve been influenced to get a product until after you buy it.

Do you want to reach a large audience? Use the following content creators:

Tee Kuro HouseOfAjebo Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori Taaooma Oga Sabinus Brain Jotter Edem Victor

Tee Kuro

Tamunokuro Michael Tonye-Nathan, known as Tee Kuro, is an Instagram comedian, actor, and content creator in Port Harcourt. On September 20, 2018, he posted his first Instagram comedy skit comparing ‘White’ ‘Nigerian’ & ‘Black American’ churches, and since then his career has been on a roll, even getting a 2022 AMVCA nomination.

Estimated audience: 500,000

HouseOfAjebo

For the year 2021, HouseOfAjebo, was listed as one of the Nigerian creators that dominated YouTube’s 2021 Top 10 Lists. It is an animation house that creates exciting cartoons comedy skits and memes. If you know the cartoon character Tegwolo, then you know you’ve been watching House of Ajebo.

Estimated audience: 1.4 million

Kie Kie

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, known as Kie Kie, is a multi-talented TV personality, actress, content creator, model and fashion icon.She is based in Lagos and is currently one of the most reputable Nigerian female fashion models.

Estimated audience: 1.7 million

Taaooma

Maryam Apaokagi, known as Taaooma, is a Nigerian comedian, content creator, cinematographer, and social media influencer. She is known for acting multiple roles in her comedy skits and shows talent doing this.

Estimated audience: 7.8 million

Oga Sabinus

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, Mr Funny, known as Oga Sabinus, is a popular comedian and entertainer. He is probably one of the funniest names in the industry right now. His comedy skits are usually relatable and start conversations.

Estimated audience: 2.1 million

Brain Jotter

Chukwuebuka Amuzie, known as Brain Jotter, is a stand-up comedian, actor and content creator. He has been compared, on several occasions, with Oga Sabinus, which shows that their skits attract a large audience and they have talkability.

Estimated audience: 1.5 million

Edem Victor

Edem Victor is one of the biggest cinematographers in Nigeria, with a lot of works to his credit. Edem victor has worked with the likes of Don Jazzy, Oluwadolarz, Damilola Oni, Mr Macaroni, Michael Sani, Prince Babajide Kosoko, etc. Edem Victor started making skits in 2016.

Estimated audience: 660,000