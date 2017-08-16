You are still the grandfather of corruption | Reps tell Obasanjo

The House of Representatives has insisted that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is the “grandfather of corruption”.

This statement was made by the Chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Abdulrazak Namdas, who said the lawmakers will not respond to the ex-President anymore.

Context:

The former President had reiterated that the constituency projects embarked upon by lawmakers was corruption.

While speaking at an event recently, Obasanjo said, “The Sultan talked about roads; I hope our lawmakers will use their position and act positively so that when they put in road projects in the budget, they will not turn them into what they now term as constituency projects?

“You and I know what constituency projects mean. It is simply corruption.”

Brief history:

Obasanjo has consistently attacked the House of Assembly since he left office.

He had written separate letters to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the house of reps, Yakubu Dogara, accusing lawmakers of corruption.

In November last year, he called senators and House of Representatives’ members “unarmed robbers” during the budget padding saga.

The House of Assembly’s position:

It would not respond to the former President anymore.

It maintains that Obasanjo introduced corruption into the legislature.

introduced corruption into the legislature. He is angry because the legislature foiled his third term attempt.

“He bribed the PDP, ANPP and the AD legislators on their inauguration in 1999 to vote against the majority candidate of the PDP, (the late) Dr. Chuba Okadigbo. That was how Senator Evan Enwerem became the Senate President.

“Have we forgotten the sacks of money displayed on the floor of the House of Representatives, being bribe money paid by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to some honourable members to impeach the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Ghali N’abba?

“Have we forgotten that Obasanjo used his position as President to extort businessmen and contractors to build his presidential library?

“The list of his corrupt acts while in office is endless. Unquestionably, he is the greatest corrupt person ever to hold office in Nigeria. He remains the grandfather of corruption in Nigeria and lacks the moral authority to discuss corruption or abuse of office in Nigeria as he remains the most corrupt Nigerian on record.”