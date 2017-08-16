Trump supporters similar to rape accomplices – Moore

by Adedotun Michael

Michael Moore, a filmmaker and liberal activist, yester night slammed Trump supporters in a blunt manner for the degree to which he believes the supporters have indulged the President.

Moore in an interview with Don Lemon, a CNN correspondent said, “If you hold down the woman while the rapist is raping her, and you didn’t rape her, are you a rapist?

“Let’s cut the BS and start speaking honestly.”

Lemon told Moore he sounded like he was comparing Trump voters to rapists.

Lemon in response to the activist’s assertion challenged him by saying, “That’s a very powerful and uncomfortable anecdote you share and people will think you’re comparing Trump voters to rapists,” – a statement Moore replied with, “Yeah, its uncomfortable, isn’t it?”

Moore’s reaction was birthed by President Trump’s Tuesday comments at Trump Tower in New York where Mr Trump resorted to blaming “both sides” for a violent rally organised by white nationalist groups over the weekend in Charlottesville and also said “there were fine people amongst those protesting with white supremacist and neo-Nazis”.

President Trump’s comments has been widely criticized especially from Democrats and many Republicans who said he was emboldening white supremacists by equating them with other groups.

Moore who went further in vexation slammed the President as being an “absolute racist”.

He however urged Trump voters to review their stand and determine if they want to enable the president — because if they do, that makes them a racist.

“If you still support the racist, you are the racist,” Moore said.

“That has to end. I’m not sorry, I’m not letting anybody off the hook here”, he concluded.