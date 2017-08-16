‘Police invites target of Anambra church attack’

Anambra State Police Command has invited Aloysius Ikegwuonu who was the target of an attack on St Philip’s Catholic Church, Amakwa Ozubulu penultimate Sunday, Vanguard reports.

Why it matters:

13 people were killed in the attack, while 20 others were injured in the attack that took place early in the morning.

There were reports that the attack was targeted at Aloysius who had been in a battle with some of his business partners.

He was alleged to be a drug dealer who had a running battle with a rival.

The report says:

Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, Nkiru Nwode, said Ikegwuonu, popularly called ‘Bishop’, is expected to appear at the police headquarters in Awka on Friday.

He was said to have returned to the state last Saturday and attended the first Mass at St Philip’s on Sunday.

Nwode said the invitation to Ikegwuonu could not be taken to mean arrest, adding that the police had no reason to arrest him.