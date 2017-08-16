16 dead, 82 wounded in Borno market attack – Police

The Borno Police Command has said 16 persons were killed and 82 wounded in a suicide attack in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu said three suicide bombers hit the market at 5:30pm.

He said the suicide bombers a male and two female detonated the explosives at the busy market, blew up themselves and killed 16 people.

Chukwu said that 82 other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the attack, adding that the wounded were evacuated to Specialists Hospital, Maiduguri.

According to him, the command has deployed EOD to sanitize the area.