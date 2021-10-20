Take your campaign to these 10 national dailies

Just as hard copies of books have stayed relevant, so have newspapers and magazines. In fact, Newspaper advertising is an important component of successful advertising campaigns. Advertising in newspapers still yields results. Studies show newspaper readers have more discretionary income than non-readers. This means they have more money to spend on whatever you may be selling.

Newspaper advertising should still be a component of your advertising strategy unless, of course, you don’t want your ads to reach the money spenders who trust newspapers to help them with future purchasing decisions. If you’re looking to maximize your newspaper advertising budget, see list of newspapers you can use:

Vanguard

As of today, Vanguard publishes the Daily Vanguard, Saturday Vanguard and Sunday Vanguard. It has since added other titles taking care of specialised interests, including Financial Vanguard, Allure, Sweet Crude, Hitech, Sports Vanguard and Cyberlife. These titles are so-product specific that no policymaker, businessman, Politician, student and/or interests’ group would ignore. Vanguard is one of the leading Newspapers in Nigeria today. It has developed a rich heritage as the most entertaining, refreshing, authoritative, detailed and reader-friendly newspaper in the country.

BusinessDay

Business Day is a daily business newspaper based in Lagos and is the only Nigerian newspaper with a bureau in Accra, Ghana. It has both daily and Sunday titles and circulates in Nigeria and Ghana. BusinessDay Media Ltd is the leading medium for up-to-date news and insightful analysis of business, policy and the economy in Nigeria. A critical decision-making tool for investors and managers. It provides unbiased news and informed analysis on politics, governance, social and economic trends.

Complete Sports

Complete Sports is Nigeria’s number one all-sports daily newspaper. It is the most widely read sports publication in Nigeria. Other publications in the CCL stable are Complete Football (CF) magazine and International Soccer (i-Soccer). The primary focus of Complete Sports is sports news about Nigeria and the exploits of Nigerian sportsmen and women both at home and abroad, particularly the footballers.

The Guardian

The Guardian is an independent newspaper established for the purpose of presenting balanced coverage of events, and of promoting the best interests of Nigeria. It owes allegiance to no political party, ethnic community, religious or other interest groups. Its primary commitment is to the integrity and sovereignty of the Federation of Nigeria, and beyond that to the unity and sovereignty of Africa.

Punch

For some years now, PUNCH titles, THE PUNCH, SATURDAY PUNCH and SUNDAY PUNCH, have remained the market leaders in Nigeria. Despite this, the company has not rested on its laurels. It keeps adjusting and adapting to modern ways of running a newspaper house. It has invested heavily in new equipment and staff development. There is a big difference in terms of character and content between THE PUNCH of the 70s and THE PUNCH of today. The company is set to maintain its leadership position in the Media Industry.

ThisDay

THISDAY has a circulation of 100,000 copies and is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Daily Trust

Daily Trust, one of the largest circulating newspapers in Nigeria, has seen commendable growth in its investigative reporting over the years. DAILY TRUST is the flagship publication (newspaper) of Media Trust Limited, an Abuja-based media company. The company publishes five other titles: Daily Trust on Saturday, Daily Trust on Sunday, Aminiya (in the Hausa language), Tambari (Fashion, Style & Celebrity magazine) and Kilimanjaro.

Leadership

Leadership is one of Nigeria’s most influential daily national multimedia news content providers based in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital, with a strong commitment to good governance, national interests, equal justice and human rights. Leadership is the leading daily news source in Nigeria covering breaking news, Politics, Business, Sports, Entertainment and more.

The Sun

The Daily Sun is a Nigerian daily print newspaper founded and published in KiriKiri Industrial Layout, Lagos. The Sun once had a daily print run of 130,000 copies, and 135,000 for weekend titles, with an average of 80% sales. This made The Sun the highest selling newspaper in Nigeria.

The Nation

The Nation newspaper is a quality, national newspaper with credible and dependable information. Not beholden to any interest group. Loyalty is to the nation. The Nations aims to vigorously champion a return to fundamental principles of federalism, believing that it is the arrangement that can best advance the multifarious interests of citizens in a country of many nations and faiths such as Nigeria.