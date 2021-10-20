Meet Yejide Owootomo, one of Nigeria’s pioneer gift store CEO

Mrs Yejide Owootomo did not set out at inception to be a full-time entrepreneur, as she had a flourishing career first in the private sector before joining the public sector, where she worked for over seven years. However, despite rising to an enviable position in both the private and public sectors, she did not lose grip of her original passion.

In 2017, she took the bold step; resigned from her high-paying job to focus on her brand, Yebash Gifts N All.

Armed with a degree in Marketing and Philosophy, one could have foreseen from the beginning that she was heading for the stars and would (as expected) give competitors a hard time.

Just like yesterday, Yebash Gift N All is now nearing almost a decade in the gifting business. The idea, according to her, all started from selling from the trunk of her car at leisure time and particularly on weekends as she was still formally employed then.

With a befitting store at Thomas Olaniyan Plaza, 12, Thomas Olaniyan Street, Anthony, Lagos, Yebash caters to her clients far and near.

Her services include Gifts Store, Gift Sourcing, Gift branding, personalisation, and distribution management.

One thing that stands Owootomo out from other players in the Gift business is the quality, price, and other options available to her loyal and prospective customers. The ability to work with the customer’s budget is one of the rarest qualities obviously lacking in the Gift business today and Yebash is perfectly filling that gap.

Owootomo sells gift items mostly imported from the United Kingdom (UK), China, Turkey etc. She has been to these countries to establish business contacts with different manufacturers and has direct access to source both unique selective gift items.

Aside from selling, Owootomo’s Yebash also handles the distribution of gifts at weddings, birthdays, and corporate events.

She was the co-promoter of the first gift exhibition in Nigeria tagged: “Premium Gifts Expo” which had over 50 vendors locally and three international brands under one roof showcasing their items.

Her clients include Lumos, Tigernut Republic, Seven Energy, Greenbelt Tropical Environs, SIAO, Bemil Security, a bucket of retail clients, third party clients which she supports backend and government agencies and parastatals.

Meanwhile, Owootomo has not left the financial services sector as she remains a major player to date.

Clients can get off-the-shelf gifts, Avant-Garde and others produced to specification from Yebash.

Yebash Gifts N All can be reached via: Instagram: gifts_n_all and Email: [email protected]

