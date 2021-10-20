Registration for FREE filmmaking courses at EbonyLife Creative Academy now open until November 1

Funding from Lagos continues to create free opportunities for young people to improve their skills and competitiveness in the film industry.

EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA) has opened registration for their fourth intake of students for a range of courses in filmmaking. All courses are free of charge, courtesy of funding provided by the Lagos Government through the Lagos State Creative Industries Initiative (LACI), under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Young people who register by November 1, 2021, will be able to pursue their dream to be actors, writers, directors, producers and technicians, by attending a world-class film academy. Courses include screenwriting, production, directing, acting, cinematography, lighting, art direction, audio and post-production. Developed by industry experts from around the world, the courses are designed to help working film professionals become more competitive and to equip postgraduates with the skills they need to launch their careers.

So far, three batches of 200 students each have graduated from the EbonyLife Creative Academy. At the end of their 12-week courses, they break into groups to produce impressive short films that have been shown to students and guests at each graduation ceremony.

With hundreds of applicants waiting for an opportunity to attend ELCA, Head of School, Mr Theart Korsten has a vital message for anyone hoping to be included: “We always have lots of applicants, and several are waitlisted for registration already. However, two of our courses have places readily available – Art Direction and Sound Recording. There is plenty of demand for these skills in Nollywood and across Africa, so interested persons should apply without further delay.”

Since September 6, the third intake of students at ELCA has started classes and is set to graduate in November. Registration is now open for the fourth intake that will begin classes in November. For more information on courses available at EbonyLife Creative Academy, visit www.ebonylifecreativeacademy.com.