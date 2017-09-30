Tecno #LightUpYourDream Promo: Meet the top 10 participants who are inline to win N2m

If you haven’t been following up with TECNO Mobile on their latest initiative to support SMEs – the TECNO #LightUpYourDream promo then I wonder what you’ve been up to lately. Following the successful launch of the brand’s newest smartphone series, TECNO Spark and Spark Plus, the Africa’s leading smartphone company had rolled out an empowerment project to reward 2 aspiring Nigerian entrepreneurs who had successfully moved their businesses from ideation stage to the real world.

The activity attracted entries from young entrepreneurs across different business sectors with each entrepreneur sharing insights about their businesses and their long-term goals. After a series of reviews and assessments, 10 budding entrepreneurs were selected to pitch their ideas to a panel of business experts and investors where 2 lucky winners will cart away with N1million each to help scale their business to the next level.

Here is a list of the Top 10 #LightUpYourDream finalists in no particular order:

Olushola Adebayo – Shola runs http://YesWebsites.com, a creative website design agency committed to helping small and medium businesses in Nigeria grow.

Chinenye Ojei – Chinenye loves food and is on a mission to be recognised globally as a professional chef. Some of her works can be seen on Instagram @aquilas_delite

Nwogu Adaeze Ruth – Ruth is a makeup artiste who prides in helping to restore people’s self-esteem with her works. Her works can be seen on @dazeey_makeovers on Instagram.

Kikelomo Badmus – Kike is a self-taught fashion stylist and designer whose knack for creating viral African designs has earned her a lot of recognition. Some of her works are sampled on @chicinvogue on Instagram.

Bolatito Bashiru – Tito as she is fondly called is a fashionista who prides in creating custom-made designs to fit each client. She also drives a platform where people get fashion tips. Catch her on Instagram @houseoftito.

Abiola Adesina – Abiola is a fish farmer whose long-term interest in farming is to help decongest the labour market and empower young people with lucrative means of livelihood. His works are showcased on Twitter @scarycuteface.

Iyanu Oluwa – Iyanu is the CEO of Lamodabyiyanuoluwa fashion outfit and she is on a run to establish Africa’s most successful fashion brand. On Twitter she is available @nukasi_iyanu.

Adebiyi Banbo Charles – Biyi is a rare breed. He took advantage of the famous ASUU strike 5 years ago to setup what will grow to become a leading fashion line. From cutting his bed sheets to practice and training fellow corps members in Kogi, Biyi wants to change the fashion game. See his works on Facebook.

Adeola Adeleye – Deola is a high school graduate who took to hair styling and makeup in a bid to fend for herself, boost her self-confidence and restore the self-esteem of ladies. She’s carving a niche for herself in this cutthroat world of ours; check her out on Facebook.

Martha Ocholi Turner – Martha started a poultry farm about a year ago with her husband and today, the number of birds in her farm has more than doubled. She is on a run to position her farm amongst the Top 5 farms in the country. She is now an employer of labour and can be found trading on her Facebook page.

Which two folks are going to scoop the N1million grand investment opportunity? The battle line is drawn and TECNO Mobile is ready to splash the cash to support Nigeria’s next big entrepreneurs.