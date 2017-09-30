Has Evans the kidnap kingpin truly repented?

A group of Christians from a Church who were on a routine visit to Kirikiri prison in Lagos, on a Sunday, met with billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumebi Onwuamaegbu aka Evans, and asked to pray with him.

The prison officials initially hesitated but later agreed to their request. During the meeting, Vanguard reports, Evans saw the Christians with their bibles and scapulars and was said to have made a desperate request for a Bible.

They immediately handed him a Bible – and he thanked them vehemently for the gift. The leader of the group who was visibly happy with the request said that it was a show of repentance. Thereafter, they were said to have prayed for him after which he joyously went back to his private cell in the prison.

Evans has pleaded guilty to the charge of kidnapping and was remanded by the court in the prison. He might face the death penalty as stipulated by Lagos laws.