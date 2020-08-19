‘We will help SMEs fast track Nigeria’s economic recovery’ – Access Bank MD

Access Bank’s Group Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe, has said that the Bank is committed to helping Nigerian businesses weather COVID-19 pandemic and set a course for recovery.

He made this known after the Bank secured loan support, worth up to $50 Million from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

According to Wigwe, the funds will, “Help Access Bank Plc increase its liquidity to several Nigerian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) navigating the economic challenges of COVID-19.”

“In Nigeria, SMEs contribute over 45 per cent of national GDP, account for about 96 per cent of businesses and 84% of employment. Access Bank, therefore, recognizes the importance of SMEs to economic stability and is going the extra mile to ensure that such businesses are adequately financed to weather these testing times. IFC’s funding will not only enable us to extend financial relief to our clients across all sectors during the pandemic but beyond the COVID-19 crisis as well. Our partnership with IFC will help Nigerian businesses weather COVID-19 and set a course for recovery,” he concluded.

The funds from the loan, made through IFC’s global COVID-19 ‘Fast-track Financing Support Package’ will enable Access Bank to provide increased trade financing and working capital lending to their business clients experiencing disrupted cash flows, supporting business activity and preserving jobs.

Reiterating Wigwe’s comments, Eme Essien Lore, IFC Country Manager for Nigeria, said, “It is crucial to support smaller businesses to keep the wheels of Nigeria’s economy turning during today’s unprecedented economic challenge. IFC’s longstanding partnership with Access Bank means together we can move much-needed funding to businesses that need it most, helping them remain in business and retain their employees.”

IFC’s $8 billion global COVID-19 fast track facility, launched in March 2020 to support business activity and preserve jobs in the face of COVID-19, has so far invested almost $400 million through this facility in Africa.

Access Bank, Africa’s largest retail bank, serves more than 36 million customers across a network of 677 branches. IFC’s portfolio in Nigeria stands at $1.3 billion, with investments in sectors including manufacturing, technology, financial services, and others.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-ed Editor August 20, 2020

Jemima Osunde, Olumide Oworu, others discuss finances, peer pressure, and showbiz on #WithChude

One of the biggest shows of 2020, #WithChude broke its stride on International Youth Day with a special episode celebrating ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 19, 2020

From ASUU Strike to Governor Obiano’s Peacekeeping outfit…Here are today’s funny tweets from Nigerians

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Editor August 18, 2020

Anny Robert, Lex Ash, Tobbinator and more to showcase at ‘A Moment In History’

To celebrate World Photography Day on the 19th of August 2020, House of ZETA is hosting a digital exhibition titled ...

Onyinye Udeh August 18, 2020

iFitness CEO hosts Betty Irabor on a webinar themed ‘Prioritizing your Physical and Mental Wellbeing’

In response to the far reaching effects of the lockdown caused by the global pandemic, physical fitness company iFitness organized ...

Onyinye Udeh August 17, 2020

Access Bank improves COVID-19 resilience with $93 million Syndicated Loan Agreement

Nigerian banking giant, Access Bank PLC, has announced the signing of a Subordinated Syndicated Loan Agreement totalling $93.8 million with ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 17, 2020

The Future Awards Africa announces 3-day TV & Digital Festival celebrating the power of youth | 27 – 29 November

In a bold move that pioneers a new way of delivering immersive event experiences in the age of COVID, The ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail