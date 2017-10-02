Tecno Mobile produces four millionaires with #LightUpYourDream

TECNO Mobile, a brand known for her continuous efforts in positively impacting local communities fulfilled her promise to empower budding individuals across the country and help them Spark up their businesses at the just concluded #LightUpYourDream activity. A total of Four Million Naira (N4,000,000) was awarded to 4 winners in a keen contest that saw 2 winners each emerge from a Business Pitch contest and a raffle draw.

Within weeks of the commencement of the activity, hordes of young entrepreneurs across various business sectors including Food, Tech, Fashion and Agriculture went all out to share their business dreams and long-term goals, with the hope of landing a Million Naira to infuse into their business.

Having gone through strict reviews and assessments, the 30-day long activity saw 10 promising entrepreneurs shortlisted to pitch their ideas to a panel of Judges well vast within the digital and Business space. After what seemed like many hours of pitching and drilling of these young entrepreneurs, 2 lucky winners emerged based on their creativity, business acumen and ability to communicate their goals effectively, smiling to the bank with the sum of N1million each to help scale their business to the next level. Abiola Adesina, a fish farmer and Bolatito Bashiru, a fashion designer emerged winners from the lot after convincingly proving to the judges they were worth the cash prize.

One of the winners, Miss. Bolatito Bashiru, who couldn’t hide her excitement stated how elated she was and would forever be grateful to TECNO Mobile for helping make her dream a reality. In her words, “I am very happy to have won this cash prize because it will not only help scale my business, but also allow me make a statement in the fashion industry and this feat wouldn’t have been possible if not for TECNO Mobile, a brand I will always be grateful to”.

Chuey Chu, TV Personality and Event anchor speaking to one of the winners

In similar fashion, Mr. Chukwuemeka from Abuja and Mr. Eberechi from Lagos also won themselves a million naira each via a raffle draw for buying the new TECNO SPARK devices.

TECNO Mobile, having grown to becoming Africa’s frontier mobile brand, went in search of young, creative and promising individuals to mark the launch of its new smartphone series, the TECNO SPARK and SPARK PLUS.

See more pictures from the pitch below: