Tems credited as a songwriter on Beyonce’s upcoming album, Renaissance

Nigerian singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has been listed as one of the songwriters on Beyonce’s upcoming album ‘Renaissance’.

A track list of Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ was posted on social media on Thursday, 20th July 2022, and Tems was credited as one of the songwriters on track 10 ‘Move’.

Tems has had a great year so far. She was featured in Future’s ‘Wait For You’ which reached the number one position on Billboards Hot 100.

At the 2022 BET Awards, Tems was nominated for the Best New Act and Best International Act. She also won the award for Best Collaboration with Wizkid’s Essence.

The international superstar made history at the 2022 BET Awards when she became the first African female artist to win a BET award.

Tems is currently on tour in the UK. The tour was initially postponed as the artist was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis.

Tems is however back on stage after taking weeks away from stage performances. Her latest show at Koko in London had a massive turnout with the audience vibing and singing along to her songs.

Her appearance on Beyonce’s album as a songwriter is definitely a big win for the artist.

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ is set to be released on July 29th, 2022 and fans will be able to listen to Tems’ contributions on ‘Move’.