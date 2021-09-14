The Beatz Awards (TBzA) – The sixth edition call for entry 2021

The producers of THE BEATZ AWARDSTM, Eliworld, invites professionals and industry players working behind the scenes in the Nigerian music industry to submit creative materials (music, videos, etc.) that were released during the year in review (September 2020 – August 2021) to be considered for nomination.

THE BEATZ AWARDSTM is a pioneer in honoring and recognizing those who work in the music industry’s creation, business, and distribution. Over 120 professionals have been acknowledged by the platform, and she is now accepting entries for her sixth edition.

We have been at the forefront of supporting the acknowledgment of UNSUNG HEROES, giving them the respect they genuinely deserve while also providing a platform for them to aspire to newer stages of their professions, so boosting Nigeria’s ever-growing music industry.

ELIWORLD will hold The Sixth Edition of THE BEATZ AWARDSTM on the 28th of November, 2021!

Kindly see below the list of genres for THE BEATZ AWARDSTM The Sixth Edition. For further clarifications visit our website www.thebeatzawards.com/call-for-entry-2021/ and follow us on all our social media platforms; Twitter, IG, and Facebook: @thebeatzawards

Join us on this movement as we celebrate these set of professionals behind the scene at the Sixth Edition of THE BEATZ AWARDSTM with the following award categories:

AWARD CATEGORIES FOR 2021

  1. AFRO POP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
  2. AFRO BEAT PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
  3. AFRO R&B PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
  4. AFRO HIP-HOP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
  5. AFRO HIGHLIFE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
  6. AFRO SOUL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
  7. AFRO DANCEHALL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
  8. AFRO GOSPEL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
  9. PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
  10. MIXING & MASTERING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
  11. MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
  12. CHOREOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
  13. SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR
  14. DON JAZZY’s NEW DISCOVERY PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
  15. MALE DJ OF THE YEAR
  16. FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR
  17. ENTERTAINMENT TVSTATION AWARD (TERRESTRIAL) OF THE YEAR
  18. ENTERTAINMENT TVSTATION AWARD (CABLE) OF THE YEAR
  19. RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
  20. OAP OF THE YEAR
  21. ARTIST MANAGER OF THE YEAR
  22. RECORD LABEL OF THE YEAR
  23. BLOG OF THE YEAR
  24. ONLINE MUSIC PLATFORM OF THE YEA
