The Beatz Awards (TBzA) – The sixth edition call for entry 2021

The producers of THE BEATZ AWARDSTM, Eliworld, invites professionals and industry players working behind the scenes in the Nigerian music industry to submit creative materials (music, videos, etc.) that were released during the year in review (September 2020 – August 2021) to be considered for nomination.

THE BEATZ AWARDSTM is a pioneer in honoring and recognizing those who work in the music industry’s creation, business, and distribution. Over 120 professionals have been acknowledged by the platform, and she is now accepting entries for her sixth edition.

We have been at the forefront of supporting the acknowledgment of UNSUNG HEROES, giving them the respect they genuinely deserve while also providing a platform for them to aspire to newer stages of their professions, so boosting Nigeria’s ever-growing music industry.

ELIWORLD will hold The Sixth Edition of THE BEATZ AWARDSTM on the 28th of November, 2021!

Kindly see below the list of genres for THE BEATZ AWARDSTM The Sixth Edition. For further clarifications visit our website www.thebeatzawards.com/call-for-entry-2021/ and follow us on all our social media platforms; Twitter, IG, and Facebook: @thebeatzawards

Join us on this movement as we celebrate these set of professionals behind the scene at the Sixth Edition of THE BEATZ AWARDSTM with the following award categories:

AWARD CATEGORIES FOR 2021

AFRO POP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR AFRO BEAT PRODUCER OF THE YEAR AFRO R&B PRODUCER OF THE YEAR AFRO HIP-HOP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR AFRO HIGHLIFE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR AFRO SOUL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR AFRO DANCEHALL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR AFRO GOSPEL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR PRODUCER OF THE YEAR MIXING & MASTERING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR CHOREOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR DON JAZZY’s NEW DISCOVERY PRODUCER OF THE YEAR MALE DJ OF THE YEAR FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR ENTERTAINMENT TVSTATION AWARD (TERRESTRIAL) OF THE YEAR ENTERTAINMENT TVSTATION AWARD (CABLE) OF THE YEAR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR OAP OF THE YEAR ARTIST MANAGER OF THE YEAR RECORD LABEL OF THE YEAR BLOG OF THE YEAR ONLINE MUSIC PLATFORM OF THE YEA