The Big 5: Buhari condoles with Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi over cyclone; We have enough facts to unseat Buhari – Atiku’s legal team Other top stories

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to families who have lost loved ones, homes and means of livelihood in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi as Tropical Cyclone Idai takes a toll on Southern Africa.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, the president said he deeply shared in the pain and struggle of the governments and people in the region.

Court stops INEC from collating Bauchi governorship election results

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission not to go ahead with its plan to collate, conclude and announce the results of the governorship election in Bauchi State held on March 9.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, made the order based on an ex-parte application filed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the incumbent governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar.

Reps to probe deployment of military men during polls, Kajuru killings

House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to investigate the involvement of the military in the just concluded 2019 general election. The House also decided to probe incessant killings by armed bandits in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna. The resolutions followed two separate motions sponsored by Pat Asodu from Enugu and Yakubu Barde from Kaduna.

Ganduje warns against breach of peace in supplementary elections in Kano

Ahead of the supplementary elections in Kano on Saturday, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano said that his government will not tolerate any breach of peace by any group or person in the state.‎

‎Ganduje gave the warning on Tuesday in Kano when an amalgam of 320 associations, called Kano Peace Ambassadors, paid him a solidarity visit.‎ “We will not tolerate breach of peace under whatever guise, and the government will not fold its arms and watch people instigating instability in the state.‎”