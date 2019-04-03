The Big 5: Court nullifies Adeleke’s candidacy; Buhari rejects Ajaokuta Steel Completion Fund Bill | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Court nullifies Adeleke’s candidacy

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has nullified the candidacy of a senator, Ademola Adeleke, as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the September 2018 gubernatorial elections. The court, presided by Othman Musa, made the decision after it ruled that Mr Adeleke failed to prove in court that he graduated from a secondary school, as required by section 177 of the Nigerian constitution.

JAMB releases result of 2019 Mock UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of its 2019 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on April 1.

JAMB’s Head, Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos. According to him, a total of 157,631 candidates sat for the examination in 698 centres across the country.

ADC asks Buhari to apologise to Onnoghen

The African Democratic Congress has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to apologise to the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen. The ADC also said it would continue to support the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in his quest to reclaim his mandate. The party’s National Working Committee stated this in a communique issued on Tuesday after its meeting held in Abuja.

Buhari rejects Ajaokuta Steel Completion Fund Bill, seven other legislations

President Muhammadu Buhari had declined assent to eight bills recently passed by the National Assembly. The bills are Ajaokuta Steel Company Completion Fund Bill, 2018; Chartered Institute of Training and Development Establishment bill, 2018; Nigerian Aeronautic Research bill, 2018 and National Institute of Credit Administration bill 2018.

Others are Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development Agency Bill, 2018; National Housing Fund Bill, 2018; Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria Bill 2018 and National Biotechnology Development Agency Bill 2018. His reason for rejecting tthe Ajaokuta Steel Company Completion Fund Bill was that appropriating $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account is not ”the best strategic option for Nigeria at this time of budgetary constraints, and the nation cannot afford to commit such an amount amid competing priorities”

For the Ajaokuta Steel Company Completion Fund Bill, he said appropriating $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account is not ”the best strategic option for Nigeria at this time of budgetary constraints, and the nation cannot afford to commit such an amount amid competing priorities”

Court fixes April 29 for trial of Dasuki, others

Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf of an FCT High Court on Tuesday fixed April 29 for trial to begin for former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and Amb. Bashir Yuguda in the alleged misappropriation of N19. 4 billion arms funds.

Charged along with Yuguda and Dasukigate are a former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, his son, Sagir and his company Dalhatu Investment Limited. The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) charged them with 25 counts bordering on criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of public funds.