Maiden March Fitness Day brings together top Lagos fitness experts, lights up Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge

The Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge was lit on the 23rd of March, 2019 with bright colours of white, pink and lemon green as fitness instructors and enthusiasts came out in strong support of the pioneering edition of March Fitness Day put together by Sweetkiwi Yogurt and Media Room Hub.

The morning kicked off with light warm-ups and stretches before hitting the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge for the 5km run. Many of the participants found the run quite challenging as it was a new feat to overcome but the instructors motivated everyone to push themselves to in other to reach the finish line. In a statement by well-known OAP, Arthur Nwugbe, “Fitness is a journey that can only be achieved with constant motivation and staying dedicated. It may not be an easy journey, but you will forever be thankful to yourself.”

This edition of the March Fitness Day highlighted fitting fitness into women’s lives as part of the discussion surrounding International Women’s Month. The fitness coaches present at the event – Kemen Fitness, Bunmi George of Shredder Gang, Obinna Udora of Fit Nigeria, Tonye Garrick, Akins Akinkugbe, Jane Michael Ekanem, Titi Olatunji, Edache Obe amongst many others gave educational information on various issues relating to fitness and in particular, addressing the need for women to take charge of their health. They spoke on the prioritization of self-care, constructing effective strategies to overcoming barriers to being physically active, and gaining tools for feeling comfortable with claiming time for their self-care.

Following the really inspirational and motivational talks by the coaches, participants were put to the test as they were challenged to complete sets of fast-paced jumping jacks and high knees. Now, this was a sight to see! The last six people standing were given Sweetkiwi gift cards, sportswear and gear from Joagh Athletics, and two lucky winners will be receiving the Lose It Nigerian (LIN) recipe cookbook from 9jafoodie.

The morning ended with everyone eating some delicious, healthy yogurt (have you tried the Sweetkiwi popsicles?! YUMMY!) taking some awesome pictures and forming new bonds. As the saying goes, “a healthy body owns a healthy mind.”