The Big 5: Minimum wage will be paid from April 18 – Ngige; Four persons critically injured as building collapses in Imo | Other top stories

Ganduje inaugurates 33 new permanent secretaries

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano on Sunday inaugurated 36 new permanent secretaries in the state civil service. ‎Ganduje while swearing-in the new permanent secretaries at the Government House, Kano, urged them to remain committed to the cause of the state.‎

Many don’t understand our function – Lawan defends N13.5m running cost of senators

Ahmad Lawan, majority leader of the senate, says the N13.5 million running cost for senators is justified as a result of the nature of their works.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Saturday, the Yobe north senator said the money is seen as “jumpo pay” because many people do not understand the lawmakers’ functions

N30,000 minimum wage arrears will be calculated from April 18 – Ngige

Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, says the delayed enforcement of the new minimum wage will translate into salary arrears for workers.

Speaking in an interactive session with journalists in Abuja during the weekend, Ngige said no governor is exempted from paying N30,000 as minimum wage. President Muhammadu Buhari had signed the minimum wage amendment act into law on April 18.

Four persons critically injured as building collapses in Imo

An uncompleted 2 storey building situated at No 10 Amaram Extension in Owerri, the Imo state capital collapsed on Sunday afternoon, leaving four persons critically injured. An eyewitness said the building which has been abandoned for over 20 years collapsed.

Boko Haram didn’t kill any of our men – Army

The Nigerian army has denied reports that 25 soldiers were killed in an attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno.

Reuters had reported how the insurgent group attacked the soldiers on Saturday morning while they were evacuating people from villages in the state. The fighters were said to have opened fire on the soldiers and the villagers who were reportedly occupying about 50 vehicles.