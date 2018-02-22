The Big 5: Trump says teachers should be armed with guns, Troops bring back 50 girls abducted by Boko Haram and other top stories

These are the top stories you should be monitoring today.

Troops last night rescued pupils of the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) Dapchi, Yobe, who were reportedly kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents.

The school was attacked on Monday by the terrorists, who took away some of the girls.

The state government put the figure of the girls that were missing at 50.

Meanwhile, one of the pupils, Faiza Mohammed, said yesterday that she would not return to school except the Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Yusuf Tukur Buratai is the gateman.

The attack on the school has also caused some level of panic across the northern part of Yobe State which witnessed fewer attacks of the insurgents in the last seven years.

The crisis in the Oyo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a worse turn.

The new harmonised list of the State Executive Council (SEC) of the party, which was released by the national leadership on Tuesday, was said to have jolted the Senator Rashidi Ladoja faction.

The faction reportedly conceded some slots to the faction headed by Seyi Makinde against the former’s expectation.

The construction of the $6.7 billion Ibadan – Kaduna rail line, reconstruction of the N1.9 billion Clinton Drive and N273 million water treatment chemicals, were some of the approvals given by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

INTELS Nigeria Limited has paid $42.6 million (N13.2 billion) to the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA)’s Single Treasury Single Account (TSA), NPA Managing Director Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman said yesterday.

She told members of the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee probing the strain in relationship between the two organisations, that the company after receiving termination notice from the Agency, wrote to apologise for not complying with the TSA and the new sharing formula.

“The implementation of TSA by the Federal Government compelled the authority to remit revenue generated directly into government coffers while NPA in turn pays agency fees of 28 percent of whatever was generated to INTELS,” she said.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of engaging in complete and deliberate falsehood in an attempt to bring down the ruling government.

It said the PDP should be free to open its financial books to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), if it has nothing to hide.

And stories from around the world…

US President Donald Trump has said arming teachers could prevent school shootings like that which left 17 people dead last week in Florida.

A staff member with a gun could end an attack “very quickly“, he said.

Israel helped avert an alleged terror plot in Australia to bring down a plane last year, both nations have confirmed.

Last July, Australian police charged two brothers over an alleged plan to blow up an Etihad Airways flight travelling from Sydney to Abu Dhabi.

In a speech in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu credited his nation’s intelligence agencies with preventing “an unimaginable slaughter“.

A clock designed to run for ten millennia without human intervention is now under construction.

The 10,000 Year Clock is a project of the Long Now Foundation, a non-profit organisation that wants to make “long-term thinking more common“.

It is being built on property owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, beneath a mountain in the middle of a desert in Texas.

There is currently no completion date scheduled for the project.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has proposed holding a “mega-election” after the opposition coalition said it would boycott a planned presidential poll in April.

Maduro said he wanted to add legislative, state and municipal votes to provide “democratic renewal“.

Opposition parties say the presidential election will be “fraudulent and illegitimate“.

The special counsel investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin has stepped up pressure on the former campaign manager Paul Manafort by filing new sealed court charges against him.

Reuters saw a court record referring to the sealed charges, which were also directed against Rick Gates, Manafort’s former business associate, but the documents provided no details on the nature of the charges.