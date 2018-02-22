On Wednesday, February 21, 2018, the Northern Senators Forum removed Nasarawa West senator, Abdullahi Adamu as its chairman. Adamu, a former Nasarawa governor was relieved of his position over allegations that he mismanaged the sum of seventy million naira in his care belonging to the forum.

In a notice written by Dino Melaye, publicity director of the forum and read on the floor of the Senate by Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, it said, “This is to inform the Senate that the majority signatories of members of the Northern Senators Forum, we have removed Senator Abdullahi Adamu as chairman of the Northern Senators Forum for financial mismanagement and maladministration.

“We announce his replacement with Senator Aliyu Wamakko immediately. Find the attached names and signatories of members.”

Reacting to his removal, Adamu described it as false and baseless, adding that he was being targeted for disagreeing with the upper legislative chamber’s decision to change the sequence of elections in the Electoral Act.

Stories of mismanagement and misappropriation of funds have become the order of the day in the country. What’s more worrisome is the tales that accompany this flagrant corrupt behaviour. The accused or those retelling the incident come up with bogus and unimaginable claims.

Senator Shehu Sani, who spoke with newsmen after plenary on Wednesday alleged that monkeys took the N70m in Adamu’s farm.

“There are some things that some of my colleagues cannot say but I’m not used to holding back what is the truth.

“When we resumed as senators, Sen. Ahmed Lawan tendered the sum of N70 million to the 8th Senate.

“That N70 million was monies gathered by northern senators from the 7th Senate. So it was handed over to the 8th senators from northern Nigeria under the 8th Senate.

“I think this country is becoming a huge joke. First of all, it was the rodent that drove away the President and we now have snakes consuming about N36 million, and you now you have monkeys,” Sani said.

One is forced to wonder how these stories are cooked up and what on earth seventy million naira was doing at a farm? Are there no longer banks in the country?

Senator Shehu Sani has a penchant of using animals for his allegorical description of situations in the nation’s political space.

Though Adamu has denied the claim, he and the entire Senate should hide their head in shame.

