A decade ago, Tony Rapu, lead pastor of This Present House and other affiliate churches alongside the team from The Freedom Foundation set out on a journey to various communities across Lagos to get a first-hand experience of the challenges people face trying to survive in the city.

They went into the poorest of communities in Ejigbo, Ijora, Iwaya, Bariga, Somolu and many others. At each location, they were faced with various situations and challenges that tugged at the heart – real people with real experiences.

Some of these experiences were documented on video. After years of sorting and archiving the footage, they’ve decided to launch a diary-like documentary of a few stories they encountered which they have put together as “My Lagos Diaries”.

My Lagos Diaries will retell that 10-year journey of transformation, rehabilitation and reformation embarked on, by Tony Rapu and The Freedom Foundation for the residents of some of the neglected communities in Lagos. It will tell some of the real stories of rehabilitated prostitutes, armed robbers, drug addicts and beggars.

The ultimate goal of The Lagos Diaries is to sensitise the general public about the struggles of these underprivileged persons while providing an opportunity for interested individuals and organisations to support Freedom Foundation’s vision via donations and funding.

The 13-episode docu-series kicks off this Sunday on the following channels

AIT: Sundays @ 6:00pm

TVC: Sundays @ 9:30pm

EbonyLife: Sundays @ 3:30pm

Reruns will also be broadcast on YouTube on the Freedom Foundation Nigeria channel – Mondays at 5 p.m.

Watch the teaser below; your device on one hand and handkerchief on the other: