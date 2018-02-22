Entertainment Roundup: Meryl Streep attacks Harvey Weinstein for using her as defense | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Burna Boy working on new project with Timbaland and Skrillex

After releasing his new project ‘Outside’ some weeks ago, Burna Boy is currently working with American record producers; Timbaland and Skrillex in the studio.

He released videos videos of himself and the producers in the studio, working on new materials.

His 13-track mixtape made an impressive debut on the number 3 spot on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

In an interview with Interview Magazine., Burna Boy said, “This time I wanted it to appeal to a much wider audience. That was my focus on this one: to gain a wider audience without losing myself in the process. Still do what I do, but appeal to more audiences—the audience I didn’t have before.”

Efe comes for his critics

Former Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Ejeba has finally dragged fans who have been trolling him about his music on the internet.

Efe had faced lots of criticism about his music, which led to his recent outburst on Twitter.

Ed Sheeran sparks marriage speculations with ring

The “Perfect” singer has been sparking marriage rumors in the last week after being spotted wearing what looks like a wedding ring.

Sheeran recently was photographed wearing the ring during a performance in London and continued to fuel marriage speculation by wearing the same ring to the 2018 BRIT Awards on Wednesday.

While responding to the rumours, Sheeran told Sky News at the award show that it’s an engagement ring that he’s wearing.

“It’s an engagement ring,” Sheeran said. “Because I feel like…I don’t know, I feel like it’s good to both do things.”

Wendy Williams diagnosed of Graves’ disease

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with Graves’ disease.

The 53-year-old talk show host shared the news with her viewers on Wednesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

She also told her fans her doctor prescribed her a three-week break to focus on the autoimmune disease and her hyperthyroidism.

According to her, symptoms to menopause and the stress of helping her son Kevin apply to college.

A message from Wendy. pic.twitter.com/tDzsW1s6kf — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) February 21, 2018

She said, “Grave disease squeezes the muscles behind your eyeballs.” She also cited rapid heartbeat, irritability and trouble sleeping as some of her symptoms.

Williams said she originally had her appointment with an endocrinologist in December, but cancelled it due to a business meeting. She then sent an important message to her female viewers about taking care of their health.

“So what I want to say to women, more than men, is stop putting everyone first,” she said. “‘Cause if we’re not good, they’re not good.”

Meryl Streep attacks Harvey Weinstein for using her as defense

Meryl Streep has lashed out at Harvey Weinstein for using her as a defense in one of the class action lawsuits against him.

The Oscar-winning actress says just because it’s true that Weinstein wasn’t sexually inappropriate or physically abusive toward her in their business relationship, it’s not evidence he didn’t assault or harass the many other women who have alleged such misconduct.

She described the move as “pathetic” and added that “the criminal actions he is accused of conducting on the bodies of these women are his responsibility, and if there is any justice left in the system he will pay for them.”