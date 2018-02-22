[The Film Blog] Lupita Nyong’o to Star in Trevor Noah’s Biopic “Born a Crime”

Looks like our Black Panther stars aren’t resting their oars after their huge Marvel cinematic universe debut. After breaking the global box office opening weekend with the release of the Marvel superhero blockbuster, it’s been confirmed that director Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan will team up again for Wrong Answer, a movie tackling the 2009 Atlanta schools testing scandal.

Lupita Nyong’o is the next star to announce a subsequent film project. She is set to star in the film adaptation of Trevor Noah’s bestselling memoir Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, she said in a tweet. According to Deadline, Nyong’o will play Trevor Noah’s mother Patricia who was an important person in his young life. Patricia was shot in the head by his stepfather but survived. Noah will produce the project with his Ark Angel Productions with Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin of Mainstay Entertainment, as well as Nyong’o.



Trevor Noah currently writes for and hosts The Daily Show, while Lupita Nyong’o has appeared in films like 12 Years a Slave, for which she won an Academy Award, voiced the role of Maz Kanata in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. She’s currently starring as Nakia in Marvel’s Black Panther.



It’s about to get lit!