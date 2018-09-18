Tony Rapu, Tunde Bakare, others to speak at Freedom Rally 2018

October 1st remains a special date for all Nigerians as it marks the day we gained independence as a nation and also reveals the significance, importance and essence of freedom to any society. In commemoration of this year’s anniversary, the House of Freedom Nigeria announces its annual flagship event, the ‘Freedom Rally’, holding at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos on the 1st of October 2018 starting at 8am.

To celebrate Nigeria at 58, the theme, “This is my Nigeria,” gives a reflection of the new Nigeria. One that is seen as a nation of hope, a reference for global excellence, and a people of unity, peace and love. The Freedom Rally 2018 will provide a platform where citizens across all works of life will be renewed in their mindsets as to the potential of our great country, and get charged to take ownership of our future Nigeria. We are all important in where we are as a nation, the time has come to build on the positives of our culture and society. We are a nation of achievers and come October 1st 2018, we invite you to join us and experience awe-inspiring moments from a lineup of renowned keynote speakers, gospel artists, entertainers, and other performers.

With over 8,000 people in attendance last year; ‘Freedom Rally Nigeria 2018’ promises to be an electric blend of inspiration, value, music, comedy, dance and much more.

Thought-provoking speakers at this year’s rally include host Dr Tony Rapu, special guest speaker Dr Tunde Bakare, amongst others. Join us as we go down memory lane with renditions by Dare Justified, Lagos Community Gospel Choir and several other Nigerian artists alongside declarations for the new Nigeria. The event promises to create an awareness for collective responsibility. The rally which is open to all gives every participant an opportunity to intercede and pray for the country while also eliminating differences amongst one another.

Freedom Rally is an initiative of House of Freedom, a network of Non-governmental Organisations. It is a combination of different expressions that come together as one. The expressions under House of Freedom includes God Bless Nigeria, The Waterbrook, This Present House (The Dome), The Underground Church, The Potter’s House of Lagos, Holy Trinity Lagos and Freedom Foundation. The House of Freedom is an organisation whose core values are centred on governance, leadership and impacting the community.

This rally was formed to fulfil the vision of the House of Freedom, which is to push God’s agenda in Nigeria and is a focus for our organisation to support and build a great Nigeria.

Date: 1st of October 2018

Location: The Rally would hold at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

Time: 8am