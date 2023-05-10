Snapchat, the renowned social media platform, recently made waves by introducing its very own AI chatbot, My AI. Powered by OpenAI’s groundbreaking GPT technology, the feature has sparked a mixed response from users. While some have applauded the innovative addition, others have expressed concerns about its prominent position within the app. In this Counter-Culture series installment, we delve into the debate surrounding My AI, examining its functionalities, limitations, and the privacy concerns raised by its integration.

Unveiling My AI: A Glimpse into Snapchat’s Experimentation

Snapchat’s newly launched chatbot, My AI, has become a focal point of discussion within the social media community. Positioned at the top of users’ chat feeds, the feature is only removable for paid subscribers, which has drawn criticism from some quarters. Users have raised questions about how the app utilizes location data, further complicating the discourse around My AI.

Snapchat describes My AI as an “experimental, friendly chatbot” capable of performing various tasks, from answering queries to offering advice and even assisting with trip planning. However, Snapchat acknowledges that the tool may not always provide accurate information, as its responses may occasionally include biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading content. This admission highlights the ongoing development and refinement process of My AI.

To access My AI and enjoy additional customization options, users can subscribe to Snapchat+ for £3.99 per month in the UK. This premium offering enables users to personalize their Snapchat experience by pinning and unpinning various features, including My AI. Despite concerns surrounding the chatbot’s placement and accessibility, Snap reports that the majority of early adopters have embraced the feature, with millions of messages exchanged daily.

Clash of Perspectives: The Review Bombing Phenomenon

Snapchat faced a wave of criticism from disgruntled users in the United States who resorted to “review bombing” the app, resulting in a barrage of one-star ratings on Apple’s App Store.

Conversely, in the UK, responses have been more measured, with critical app store reviews primarily stemming from users unable to access the feature.

Remarkably, a trend has emerged among UK users, with many asking My AI to rank football players or identify the Premier League’s best player, showcasing the diverse interactions users have had with the chatbot.

Privacy Concerns and Snapchat’s Response

According to a recent tweet, this AI friend is capable of tasks like writing songs for cheese-loving besties, discovering hidden gems in the form of “IYKYK” restaurants, or even assisting users in finding the perfect recipe. It’s all part of Snap Inc.’s vision to integrate AI seamlessly into everyday conversations.

While the idea sounds fun and engaging, the introduction of My AI has also raised concerns regarding user safety and privacy. As highlighted by a writer from The Washington Post, the chatbot engages in discussions about drugs, sex, and alcohol, even when users explicitly state their underage status. This behavior has rightfully sparked alarm, particularly considering that Snapchat has a significant user base of young individuals. Furthermore, the chatbot’s access to user location data has added an extra layer of unease.

App store reviews have echoed these concerns, with one user expressing fear about the AI’s knowledge of their location despite disabling Snap Map and location sharing. Interestingly, this review awarded the app five stars, underscoring the mixed emotions surrounding the situation. Calls for the immediate removal of these features due to perceived dangers have been rampant.

Responding to these concerns, Snap released a blog post clarifying the usage of location data in My AI. The company asserts that the chatbot “does not collect any new location information” from users and can only access location data if the user consents to share it. Additionally, Snap states that it has updated My AI to better inform users when their location is known and when it is not. Emphasizing privacy as a core value, Snap highlights its commitment to minimal data collection and transparent communication with its community.

Perhaps there’s a valuable lesson to be learned here. Not every app needs to incorporate unnecessary AI functionalities. While investors may appreciate the innovation, the ultimate satisfaction of the users should always be a top priority. Ignoring user preferences could lead to a mass revolt, resulting in an onslaught of one-star reviews and potential damage to the company’s reputation.

Snapchat’s My AI chatbot walks a fine line between harmless fun and genuine concerns about user safety and privacy. Balancing these aspects is crucial for any app looking to integrate AI seamlessly into the user experience. By prioritizing user satisfaction and addressing privacy concerns head-on, app developers can avoid unnecessary backlash and foster a more positive and secure environment for their users.