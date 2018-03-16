Entertainment Roundup: Cardi B is pregnant, expecting baby in July | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Rihanna comes hard on Snapchat

Rihanna is not happy with Snapchat and she has made it public. The singer has berated the app for an advert which she claimed was shaming victims of domestic violence.

The ad asked Snapchat users if they would want to slap the singer or punch her former beau, Chris Brown.

In her response, she accused the platform of bringing shame on domestic violence victims.

Rihanna wrote, “Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there!

“You spent money to animate something that would bring intentional shame to [domestic violence] victims and made a joke of it!!!

“Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

Olamide launches his own television channel

Nigerian rapper, Olamide has launched a television channel “Voice of the Street”.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday which coincidentally is his birthday.

“It’s been all joy and blessings for me since I started my journey to being the man I dreamt to be. Though I had a lot of hurdles and setbacks, I kept moving because I was certain of what was inside of me. Today is another special day marking the beginning of another special year in my life and I also have the privilege of owning a T.V station that would change the face of entertainment in Africa.

“As one of the first African entrepreneurs to own a channel, I am giving out 100 decoders (PLAY TV) to the first 100 people to get to PLAY TV’s premise today. Each decoder comes with a fully paid one-year subscription to say thank you for standing by me. Thank you for your love and support. We shall celebrate more greatness,” Olamide wrote.

9am sharp 🤘🏾 #WobeyWay #VOTS A post shared by Olamide Adedeji (@baddosneh) on Mar 14, 2018 at 5:01pm PDT

Cardi B is pregnant, expecting baby in July

Rapper, Cardi B is pregnant and expecting a child with her fiancé, rapper Offset in July, TMZ has reported.

According to TMZ, the rapper had earlier shut down rumours that she was pregnant, saying that she was just growing fat.

Daily Mail also reports that Cardi B hid her pregnancy by wearing a purple tulle gown when she showed up at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.