[The Film Blog] John Boyega is jazzing up the “Pacific Rim” sequel with Wizkid’s “Daddy Yo”

To cap off a rather productive year for superstar Wizkid, his hit dancehall single Daddy Yo is set to feature in John Boyega’s upcoming film Pacific Rim 2. This is enormous news, as it will grant Wizkid Hollywood bragging rights without even making a screen appearance. Nigeria is a target market for Pacific Rim 2, produced by British-Nigerian actor John Boyega, whose idea it was for a song by Wizkid to make it on the official soundtrack.

While in Nigeria, Boyega had attended Wizkid’s concert before the screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the IMAX Cinemas in Lekki. “Pacific Rim is very important to me because Pacific Rim will actually be the first movie that I have done that I would heavily target Nigeria as a main marketing spot,” Boyega said. Boyega plays ex-Jaeger pilot, Jake Pentecost (son of Idris Elba’s character, the late Stacker Pentecost), who is given a chance to unite the world and prevent humanity’s extinction. “We contacted Wizkid and we were like ‘we need to use one of your songs for a film’ and so we got ‘Daddy Yo’ on the film.” said Boyega.

This is not the first time Hollywood has borrowed pre-existing intellectual property with a Nigerian source. The 2006 romantic comedy Phat Girlz featured 2Face’s African Queen, and Davido’s dance track Skelewu was used in the 2016 Disney film Queen of Katwe.

Pacific Rim: Uprising will open in cinemas on February 23.