[The Injustice Blog] It has begun, Governor Masari wants a second term and he will do anything to get it

“We (leaders) all know what to do, we just don’t know how to get re-elected after we’ve done it.”

When Jean-Claude Juncker the President of European Commission made the above statement, it was an innocent one coming from one of the most influential men in the world. However the statement aptly describes the situation we’ve found ourselves in as Nigerians. Our politicians have mastered the art of propaganda and manifesto, sometimes even going as far as achieving all that they have promised, but they almost always self sabotage as a way to justify themselves a second term.

This unfortunate scenario is playing out right now in Katsina state, one of the poorest and underdeveloped states in Nigeria with high volumes of out of school children in the north, its illiteracy levels only second to Sokoto state. The state Governor yesterday December 28, 2017 sacked the state commissioner for education Professor Halimatu Idris. According to statement released by the Governor spokesman, he thanked Idris for the “development of the Education Sector in particularly and the Government in general”. Some of her achievements according to the governor include: rehabilitation and upgrade of schools, construction of schools, teachers’ training and creating a conducive atmosphere for learning.

With this impressive performance she still has to go. According to Masari “Taking into account the fact that political activities leading to elections would commence early next year, it has become necessary for the government to bring more active politicians on board so as to fasten activities of governance.”

This is where Masari has lost it and it’s a doubt if he will ever regain it. He needs to win an election, he needs achievements to campaign, he has forgotten the achievements of the outgoing commissioner can be reversed in few months after her exit? This has further shown to us that the dearth of quality leadership in the country is a massive problem that requires a serious and time tested approach to solve.

The state Governor has sacrificed development for politics. It is a gamble that will most likely fail, considering Idris has been one of the highlights of an otherwise mediocre administration. Masari wants a second term, he has chosen to sacrifice development for pecuniary gains. And the children of Katsina state who desperately need a public official that is on their side will suffer for it.