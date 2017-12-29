The Nigerian North has suffered from decades of institutionalized illiteracy, fostered by religious practice and cultural alienation. Even though the region has received the sustained attention of successive governments at the Federal level, partnering with state governments and non-profit organizations to solve the problem of illiteracy and foster education, they’ve recorded only marginal success. At a time many parts of the nation are advancing technologically and breaking new ground, the North struggles to even join the race.

The region has the highest number of out of school children in the country and one of the top ten in the world, female education in the north is worryingly low as well. School enrolment and teacher recruitment coupled with construction of schools are all on a low.

Interventions has come through the PTF in the past, the UBE and lastly the Almajiri education program of the former president Goodluck Jonathan which targeted the reduction of out of school children in the zone. This interventions has tried in no small means to correct this situation and improve the lives of the new generation of young Northern Nigerians, so the rare state government that succeeds in this regard without direct federal government intervention is to be celebrated.

The achievements of the Katsina state Government in the education sector came under attack yesterday December 29, 2017 through the sacking of the state commissioner for education Professor Halimatu Idris. Despite her excellent performance the Governor chose to sacrifice her for his second term reelection campaigns which is starting in the year 2018.

The Governor believed he needs more politicians in his administration to drive the “governance process” rather than a performer like Professor Idris. Masari may not fully realise the ripple effect this singular effect will have on education in the state, but we will. And that is simply unacceptable.