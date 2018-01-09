As one of the few female directors in Nigeria who have successfully helmed the country’s best selling film, everyone has been wondering what next filmmaker Kemi Adetiba would try her hands at. Especially since she was unable to come to an agreement with the production company behind the Wedding Party sequel and the film was handed over to veteran Niyi Akinmolayan. That decision spun a wave of rumours that perhaps Kemi had asked for more money to direct a sequel or that she was simply too difficult to work with. That’s not to say she hasn’t had some success in that time. She gave Accelerate TV its highest grossing and most culturally impactful webseries when she moved her documentary project King Women to their platform and put them properly in the running for the attention of the web audience. Then she went radio silent, until now.
Since the big cultural splash of her first film The Wedding Party, Adetiba has kept us in the dark about her upcoming film. Well… until her birthday yesterday.
First birthday GIVEAWAY: So the worst kept secret is that I have a new film coming out this year called “King of Boys”. YES… It’s time. You will be hearing about this a lot more in the coming weeks but I wanted to kick start proceedings by opening this exclusive chance to the amazing people that follow and support me everyday. I would not be in this position of making a second film if it wasn’t for the love and support of you guys, and it would be an honor to give a couple of you a chance to cameo in my second film. Note: You DON’T need any acting experience to feature in the @kingofboysmovie however there are a couple of requirements needed. PLEASE pay attention to them: 1) Make sure you’re following me @kemiadetiba and the film’s official handle @kingofboysmovie. 2) Send a 50 second video of you re-enacting your favorite scene in any movie. 3) Make it as creative and fun as possible and don’t forget to hashtag #TheKingIsComing and tag both @kemiadetiba and @kingofboysmovie *VERY important* 4) Be available to shoot for ONE day in late January/early February. What you get: 1) Bragging rights for appearing with some of your favorite movie and music stars in the “King of Boys” movie. 2) A “King of Boys” official merchandise T-shirt. 3) An elusive invite to the KING OF BOYS Lagos premiere. We shall choose both a male and female winner for this opportunity, and I can’t WAIT to hang out with you and introduce you to everyone on set. LET’S GOOOOOOO 2018. Remember to make your entries as FUN and CREATIVE as possible. Extra cool points go to the most creative 😜 *More giveaways coming cos It’s my birthday Yaaaaaaaaaaaaay 💃 💃. #KingOfBoysTheMovie #TheKingIsComing
The director announced via her Instagram that her second film King of Boys will be out this year. Though she left out details of the film like the cast, we speculate that it may be another star-driven project, populated with faces from both the movie and music industries. She also gave fans the unique opportunity to make a cameo in the film. For now, we will hold on to #TheKingIsComing hashtag, and we have to admit that it has a nice ring to it.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter