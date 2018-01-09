As one of the few female directors in Nigeria who have successfully helmed the country’s best selling film, everyone has been wondering what next filmmaker Kemi Adetiba would try her hands at. Especially since she was unable to come to an agreement with the production company behind the Wedding Party sequel and the film was handed over to veteran Niyi Akinmolayan. That decision spun a wave of rumours that perhaps Kemi had asked for more money to direct a sequel or that she was simply too difficult to work with. That’s not to say she hasn’t had some success in that time. She gave Accelerate TV its highest grossing and most culturally impactful webseries when she moved her documentary project King Women to their platform and put them properly in the running for the attention of the web audience. Then she went radio silent, until now.

Since the big cultural splash of her first film The Wedding Party, Adetiba has kept us in the dark about her upcoming film. Well… until her birthday yesterday.

The director announced via her Instagram that her second film King of Boys will be out this year. Though she left out details of the film like the cast, we speculate that it may be another star-driven project, populated with faces from both the movie and music industries. She also gave fans the unique opportunity to make a cameo in the film. For now, we will hold on to #TheKingIsComing hashtag, and we have to admit that it has a nice ring to it.