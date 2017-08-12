The Future Project commemorates 2017 International Youth Day

Today, on the International Youth Day 2017, The Future Project joins other organisations to commemorate International Youth Day tagged ‘Youth participation in peace building’.

The International Youth Day is focused on the innumerable issues confronting youth in our society and also spotlights the innovations of youths across the world.To celebrate this day, The Future Project will be having a one-hour twitter chat session with Mr Dozie Nwafor Mandela Washington Fellow 2017 as

These discussions will include the promotion of a culture of non-violence and social responsibility among Nigerian youths, Leadership opportunities across sector, governance inclusive, as well as access to quality education, health care and basic services to promote their role as active contributors to society and more.

Follow the conversation on [email protected] @thenwafor by 5pm on August 12, 2017.