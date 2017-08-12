‘Resume or resign’ Buhari, Anambra massacre, 8 other top stories of the week

These are the top ten stories that drove conversation this week.

1. ICPC board members

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had appointed board members to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences Commission (ICPC), but it was later reported that two of the said members are under investigation for corrupt practices.

In reaction, Osinbajo dropped the two said members in order not to allow their investigation to be compromised, as membership of the board would not allow that.

One of the nominees, Sa’adu Alanam later opened up, saying he was never indicted for any crime.

2. Neymar transfer drama

It started with rumours that Neymar would take a transfer to Paris Saint Germain, then moved on to the release clause of €222 million.

Amid the controversies, which Jose Mourinho described as too expensive, and Arsene Wenger said was irrational, La Liga rejected the payment made by Neymar, it was announced that the to be the most expensive player in football history, displacing Paul Pogba, signed a five-year contract with the PSG.

Barcelona has since received payment for the player and has gone ahead to prepare the necessary documents to process his transfer.

3. Anambra massacre

In what is described by many people as abominable, a gunman attacked a Catholic Church in Anambra, killing worshippers and injuring some others.

In response, the governor of the state, Willie Obiano, confirmed that the attack was caused by a feud between two drug barons.

Others like House Speaker, Dogara; Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Islamic group; President Buhari; PDP condemned the attack, saying the gunman had no respect for the sanctity of the House of God.

Some suspects have, according to the Police, been arrested.

4. Kenya election

The Kenya election drew attention from all over the world, as the drama between the incumbent president, Uhuru Kenyatta and top rival Raila Odinga went on through the week.

Early results showed Uhuru leading, but Odinga said the election has been hacked, saying it is fake.

Kenyatta has since been declared winner of the election, which has led to protests and the death of two.

5. Buhari

It was claimed by a Nigerian lawmaker that Obasanjo, Babangida are both searching for President Buhari’s successor.

6. Tax holiday

The Federal Government announced a list of 27 new industries that qualified for tax holiday after the administrative suspension on processing Pioneer Status Incentives (PSI) applications.

7. Lassa fever outbreak

The deadly disease, Lassa fever was confirmed to have returned according to the Chief Medical Director of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Chris Bode on Tuesday.

It was also reported that two patients died at the hospital.

In Ogun akso, one personhas been placed under investigation.

8. Buhari, ”Resume or Resign”

A group, led by Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly called Charly Boy, on Monday, started a protest asking the ailing president, Muhammadu Buhari, to either resume his duties as President or resign and allow some other qualified candidate to continue.

The protest on the first day met with Police intervention, who dispersed the protesters using force.

In response, the Nigerian Senate downplayed the protest, saying it was only ‘noise-making’.

The group has, however, said they would continue to demand Buhari’s resignation.

9. Igbo hate song

A song supposedly against the existence of Igbos in the North has been in circulation and has been condemned by many.

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan has asked the concerned security agencies not to overlook it as it might lead to war.

The Ohanaeze group says it is despicable that such is in circulation.

10. Police and bribe

The Nigerian Police was accused of using cash and kind to entice the Police Service Commission to get promoted.

The Commission, in response, has since denied the allegation.