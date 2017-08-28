[The Injustice Blog] Okorocha’s reaction to Owerri market demolition is all shades of wrong

On Saturday, August 26, 2017, security agencies acting under Governor Rochas Okorocha’s instruction killed Somtochukwu Ibeanusi, a 10-year-old boy during the demolition of the popular Eke-Ukwu market in Owerri.

The demolition according to the state was to pave way for the construction of the new Douglas road Owerri. While embarking on the demolition, the boy was hit by a stray bullet fired by an unknown soldier, leading to his death.

Okorocha will be playing to the gallery if he feigns ignorance at the unfortunate incident. As Governor, it would be expected that he should have suspended all activities for the day to pay a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

However, Okorocha chose the inhumane angle to approach the issue as his next move was better imagined. Few hours after the demolition, he visited the market with some supporters who hailed him as he waved at them while surrounded with a retinue of soldiers and police officers.

In the images shared online, those protesting the demolition were locked outside the market gate all wearing long faces while his hailers where inside the market with their “saviour”. After moving round Okorocha expressed “happiness” about the demolition and was happy with the “success” as it will help his government to start the construction of the road that has been stalled for six years due to the presence of the market.

There was no mention of Somtochukwu’s death in his message which is a clear indication of the value placed on the lives of Imo citizens by the “people’s” Governor.