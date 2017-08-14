[The Injustice Blog] The House of Reps decision to spend N6.1bn on cars is all shades of wrong

The decision of the House of Representatives to spend 6.1 billion Naira on the purchase of new utility vehicles for the 360-member House has been described as a purchase in the national interest.

In the words of the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazak Namdas who justified the payment saying, “It is because the National Assembly is the only legislative institution in Nigeria that houses 360 members in one space and 109 senators in another.”

This is what national interest means to the likes of Mr Namdas.

However, an in-depth look at the situation shows that the National Assembly is another impediment to the growth of our democracy in Nigeria.

The National Assembly budget has been a matter of public discourse since the advent of democracy.

The accusation of budget padding made against the House by erstwhile chairman House Committee on Appropriation, Honourable Abdulmumin Jibrin was shoved, while the whistleblower was placed on indefinite suspension. The parties in the house, the umbrella, the broom, and the others are ‘birds of a feather’ milking the nation dry.

The decision of the National Assembly to buy cars for new members every four years is highly condemnable and insensitive to the plight of the citizenry. In a nation where majority of the citizens can’t afford three square meals, the National Assembly is more concerned about purchasing a seventeen million Naira car that will most likely be auctioned at a give away price of seven hundred thousand at the end of the legislative year.

The House of Representatives which ought to be at the forefront of the battle against the underdevelopment of the nation is now adding to it by expending taxpayers money on material things that won’t affect the lives of the citizens positively.

Their decision to go for new vehicles at a time the country is in recession is selfish and not in national interest.