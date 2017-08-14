The Music Blog: Anticipating Davido’s great Sony album

A few hours ago, Davido shared a Snapchat photo with a caption that suggests the singer is finally wrapping up moves to debut his second studio project since 2011’s Genesis.

Many who remember Davido’s first project remember the album as an undercut of his artistry, often chosen to not be spoken of in the light of greater successes he has achieved with singles. In fact, to spell it out as it should, Davido’s track run with projects has not been stellar. Son of Mercy, His first body of work since inking a global distribution deal with Sony sailed under the radar with barely any attention paid to the tracks off the project, even as they seemingly racked streaming views on YouTube thanks to initial hype.

Still, the polls have yet to come back, but it can be easily said that 2017 is Davido’s year. The singer’s run with “IF” and “Fall” —two songs that could have passed for remixes of the same single— proves Davido’s dexterity with the new wave drum based Afropop sound Tekno popularised last year. After all, how else is an artistry defined if not by a dedicated skill level it takes to score points off the same trick over and over again because there is a creative twist to every turn (Shout out to Runtown). “Pere”, his latest collaboration with American group Rae Sremmurd and rapper, Young Thug may be getting lukewarm post release reception so far, but there is no denying the sound was intended for a more foreign audience.

Davido has doubled down on his African sound in recent times. The singer even famously declared after signing his record deal with Sony that he was quitting the international music scene ( which is obviously false from his latest work). Given his track record this year, it may be safe to find solace in the fact that even if we don’t get a cross-over Davido after the album drops, we could still quite possibly be looking forward to a hitmaker Davido.