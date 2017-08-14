Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Mike German, Juliet Kego and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Donald Trump’s criticism of Friday and Saturday’s White Spremacists rallies was taken with a pinch of salt, forcing him to get in front of the cameras and call them out.

WATCH:

President Reagans fans think Trump’s condemnation is a little too late. They refer him to his predecessor.

Ronald Regan pre recorded a message for the alt-right, neo nazis, bigots and racists. You too should watch and learn, @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/p5CDsnzZHp — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 14, 2017

2. Mike German

Speaking in an interview with AJplus, Mike German, former FBI agent said “the chances of you killed by a white supremacist are much greater than the chances of you being killed by a Muslim terrorist”.

WATCH:

A former FBI agent who infiltrated white supremacist groups speaks out on why they're a growing danger: pic.twitter.com/pHZe2vaYy3 — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 14, 2017

3. @Uwnaynaa

Over the weekend, in a bid to distance themselves from the violent actions of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, the phrase “We’re not our grandparents” began to circulate. @Uwnaynaa takes a hammer to that rhetoric.

That 'we're not our grandparents' rhetoric is mad disrespectful you know and also very inaccurate. — * (@Uwnaynaa) August 14, 2017

Like it's not as if we have many unapologetic people in the limelight on the levels of individuals like MLK, Malcom X, Ali etc…. — * (@Uwnaynaa) August 14, 2017

Josephine Baker, Rosa Parks, Daisy Bates, Huey Newton, Elaine Brown, Shirley Chisholm, Angela Davis, list goes on and on — * (@Uwnaynaa) August 14, 2017

If anything, we're way more pussy lmao — * (@Uwnaynaa) August 14, 2017

Trusssssst, people were telling me yesterday multi-millionaires are shook to speak out because they might lose their contracts — * (@Uwnaynaa) August 14, 2017

4. Lawal Abubakar

Another episode of Game of Thrones aired last night, giving fans of the show bants for days:

When you hanging out with Daenerys and Missandei but all you can think about is the White Walkers…. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ip5ZirPiWN — King Jon Snow (@LordSnow) August 14, 2017

Khaleesi lowkey giving Jon Snow bedroom voice & looking at him like a plate of hot small chops — Ari Gold (@LawalAbubakar_) August 14, 2017

5. Ikechukwu

let’s move on to a different president- ours- who’s also taking some heat for being absent from office.

Ikechukwu is curious about Tinubu’s role:

I know educated Nigerians who voted Buhari cos of Tinubu's vision Who has heard PIM from Tinubu in 2017 😀😀 No talking while eating — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) August 14, 2017

6. Juliet Kego

ASUU has embarked on an indefinite strike. Perfect time to call for prayer and fasting, as Juliet has:

Day 1 OF FASTING & PRAYERS

May ASUU strike be resolved. Millions of Youths at home is just not a good idea, at all. Not ever, especially now — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) August 14, 2017

Reaction:

While a believer, I knw dt faith wtout wrks is dead. Nigerians hve prayed loads. It's high time they work (act). Get on the streets — Onipede Bamidele (@deleonipede) August 14, 2017

ME: Mum At what age can I go out and come back at any time that I like??😀 MUM: Even your father has not reached that age yet…😒😒😠 ME: pic.twitter.com/N4nfyxz7Xz — 👑 27th July King👑 (@samuelgigs) August 14, 2017

7. Halle Berry’s birthday is today and the icon is being celebrated.

Happy 51st Birthday to Halle Berry 💕 pic.twitter.com/ykOWgxYNni — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) August 14, 2017

Frm losing Isiah, to having a ball w/ a monster, to throwing lightening, @halleberry has done it all & today we honor her! 🗣HAPPY BIRYHDAY! pic.twitter.com/9HKFSTCOTU — The Root (@TheRoot) August 14, 2017

Sending some birthday love to the incredible and beautiful Halle Berry! pic.twitter.com/zFdUsPFVd2 — BET (@BET) August 14, 2017

