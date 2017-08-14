Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Mike German, Juliet Kego and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Donald Trump’s criticism of Friday and Saturday’s White Spremacists rallies was taken with a pinch of salt, forcing him to get in front of the cameras and call them out.

WATCH:

President Reagans fans think Trump’s condemnation is a little too late. They refer him to his predecessor.

2. Mike German

Speaking in an interview with AJplus, Mike German, former FBI agent said “the chances of you killed by a white supremacist are much greater than the chances of you being killed by a Muslim terrorist”.

WATCH:

3. @Uwnaynaa

Over the weekend, in a bid to distance themselves from the violent actions of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, the phrase “We’re not our grandparents” began to circulate. @Uwnaynaa takes a hammer to that rhetoric.

4. Lawal Abubakar

Another episode of Game of Thrones aired last night, giving fans of the show bants for days:

5. Ikechukwu

let’s move on to a different president- ours- who’s also taking some heat for being absent from office.

Ikechukwu is curious about Tinubu’s role:

6. Juliet Kego

ASUU has embarked on an indefinite strike. Perfect time to call for prayer and fasting, as Juliet has:

Reaction:

7. Halle Berry’s birthday is today and the icon is being celebrated.

