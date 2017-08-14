Anambra church killing: Ozubulu youth protest reopening of church

Ozubulu youth Monday, protested the reopening of St Philips Catholic Church, Amakwa Ozubulu, Anambra, by the Catholic Bishop of Nnewi diocese, Most Rev Hilary Okeke.

A week after the massacre (Sunday) the Bishop rededicated and opened the place as some government officials worshipped.

How the youth reacted:

They marched from Ozubulu Motor Park to Ekwusigo Local Government headquarters through the Ozoubulu Police station to the palace of the traditional ruler of the community, Obi Nnamdi Oruche, describing the reopening of the church as insensitive.

The President of Ozubulu Youth Association, Mr Emeka Anakwe, said it was worrisome that a church where over 13 people were killed would be reopened for service one week after the attack when the investigation into the matter had not been concluded.

He said, “Reopening the church is the highest level of disregard for the dead and wounded people of Ozubulu.

“We see it as a provocation to the families and relations of the victim, for the church to be holding service when the community is still mourning their dead.

“We cannot accept it.”

Anakwe who condemned the attack on the innocent worshippers, said, “The youth of Ozubulu are concerned about the attack because the entire people of Ozubulu are now living in fear; we cannot sleep comfortably anymore, and our people can no longer sleep with their eyes closed because of fear of recurrence.”

We await a response from the stakeholders.