[The Injustice Blog] What is CAN doing to stop these wolves in sheep clothing?

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is the umbrella body of all churches in Nigeria. According to the information on its website, “The Mission of the Association is to meet regularly and take joint action on vital matters, especially on those issues which affect the Christian Faith and the welfare of the generality of Nigerians.”

However, a cursory look at the mission shows that CAN is not “taking action on some vital matters which affect the Christian faith in Nigeria”.

The Association itself has been embroiled in controversy as the last executive led by Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor was seen as a body too political and too close to the Aso Villa. The controversy reached a height that the Catholic Church pulled out of CAN.

That was not the end, as Oritsejafor’s private jet was seized in South Africa after it was used to ferry cash meant for arms purchase.

However, the recent killing of a 13-year-old girl in Sagamu, Ogun state by one “Prophet” Kehinde Onayiga has brought to fore the question about the role being played by CAN in church establishment, monitoring and regulation.

Anyone who believes he or she is called of God has the right to start a ministry after duly registering with the Corporate Affairs Commission, however, there must be effective monitoring of these churches to prevent a proliferation of people with questionable character into the fold of God.CAN

CAN needs to set up a monitoring and compliance unit within the association if none is existing to checkmate all these beasts masquerading as men of God to preserve the Christian Faith in Nigeria.

Onayiga’s act is a replica of what Chukwuemeka Ezeugo, simply known by his sobriquet Reverend King did in the year 2006 when he murdered a church member, Ann Uzoh. Before murdering Uzoh, King had been accused of engaging in illicit sexual activities with church members. He was also said to have molested some which all went without any consequences.

The time for CAN to speak is NOW. The association MUST not only condemn this crime, it should ensure that the populace is saved from these wolves in sheep clothing.