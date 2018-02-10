Most of Governor Nyesom Wike’s time at the helm of Rivers state has been marred by his callous, selfish actions, especially his horrific treatment of scholarship students the state sent abroad. So the last thing we were expecting was a situation that would make us root for him, but then again we are in Nigeria, where you are almost certain to eat your words.

At the moment, the Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike is an angry man and for the first time, righteously so. THe Imo state governor (another charlatan) Rochas Okorocha on Monday Fed 5, 2018 granted amnesty to some cultists in his state and part of the beneficiaries were the suspected masterminds of the January 1, 2018 Omoku killing accused of orchestrating the deaths of twenty three individuals.

In an incredulous speech, Governor Okorocha specifically mentioned them as beneficiaries out of other cultists that were granted amnesty, trying to pass off his decision as an attempt to rehabilitate them. His decision hasn’t gone down well with Wike, who had already placed a bounty on the heads of these cultists and was rumoured to have been trying to extradite them back to Rivers state for prosecution.

Wike said he felt disappointed that Okorocha could be playing politics with the death of over twenty three individuals in his state by granting Amnesty to their killers. In his words “Just yesterday, the Governor of Imo State granted amnesty to the cultists we declared wanted. These are cultists of the Don Wanny gang who killed 23 persons on New Year Day. These are cultists who have been killing security agents. That amnesty offered by Governor Okorocha cannot cover Rivers State. These criminal cultists are still wanted for their crimes against Rivers State and her people.

“There is no need playing politics with the security of lives and property. Before Governor Rochas Okorocha granted amnesty to those who killed our people, he did not deem it fit to call me. They should always weigh the implications of these actions to the security of the region. Whether you are in PDP or APC, there is no need to politicise security,”

The inclusion of these set of wanted criminals in the list of beneficiaries, so soon after they were apprehended is a little bit suspicious and any sane public official would call for a thorough investigation by our often overzealous security agencies. These individuals committed grave atrocities in Rivers State on the 1st of January 2018 fast forward to February 5, 2018 they are amnesty recipients in Imo. When did Imo state started granting amnesty to criminals from other states.

And how did they make the list of amnesty beneficiaries when they committed a crime less than 30 days earlier and were apprehended less than two weeks ago.

Wike is certainly right this one time, Okorocha has some explaining to do.