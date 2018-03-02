First announced in 2016, director and filmmaker Imoh Umoren has finally kicked his new action thriller series Oghenekome into press cycle. With a teaser and poster shared by Umoren on Twitter and Instagram respectively, Oghenekome recruits Nollywood luminaries Ramsey Nouah and Segun Arinze as core characters. The series will be Nouah’s return to TV after he last played Jeff Akin-Thomas in the 1993 soap opera Fortunes, alongside Liz Benson.

The director states via the now ubiquituous Instagram press release that helming Oghenekome was the hardest thing he has ever done. With nothing much of a synopsis, the upcoming TV series is a twisted tale of broken hearts and features cast members Rachael Oniga and Chelsea Eze.

The award-winning director is known for films like Lemon Green (2009), Have A Nice Day (2013), the experimental film Hard Times (2014), drama series Secondary (2015), Children of Mud (2017), and The Happyness Limited (2017). Oghenekome is yet to have an official premiere date, and the show might just be a strong contender in the current TV landscape.