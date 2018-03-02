First announced in 2016, director and filmmaker Imoh Umoren has finally kicked his new action thriller series Oghenekome into press cycle. With a teaser and poster shared by Umoren on Twitter and Instagram respectively, Oghenekome recruits Nollywood luminaries Ramsey Nouah and Segun Arinze as core characters. The series will be Nouah’s return to TV after he last played Jeff Akin-Thomas in the 1993 soap opera Fortunes, alongside Liz Benson.
One of the hardest things I’ve ever directed is coming out in a bit. After directing this series for months and months I wrapped, went home and didn’t come downstairs for three days. Few days later I went to a meeting and my brain refused to function. Lol. Grateful to God and my producers for the opportunity. We put our blood, sweat and tears into these things
The director states via the now ubiquituous Instagram press release that helming Oghenekome was the hardest thing he has ever done. With nothing much of a synopsis, the upcoming TV series is a twisted tale of broken hearts and features cast members Rachael Oniga and Chelsea Eze.
Oghenekome with the Heat. Music by a god @Charlie_Xtreme #TV #Series #WeAreNigerianCreatives pic.twitter.com/T6TNzYtB8V
— Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) February 28, 2018
The award-winning director is known for films like Lemon Green (2009), Have A Nice Day (2013), the experimental film Hard Times (2014), drama series Secondary (2015), Children of Mud (2017), and The Happyness Limited (2017). Oghenekome is yet to have an official premiere date, and the show might just be a strong contender in the current TV landscape.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter