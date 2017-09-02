“The military should not treat Nigeria like a conquered territory” | Insiders speak on planned social media monitoring

Insiders are against the proposed monitoring of the social media by the military for hate speech. Some of them are of the opinion that this is a democracy; hence the freedom of expression of citizens should not be curtailed.

“Nobody that is normal can disagree with the fact that hate speech is toxic. The only point of view of disagreement is what the definition of hate speech is and what the punishment for it should be. This is where the bill becomes relevant. In countries grappling with terrorism and online radicalisation, like the UK and US, social media chatter is regularly monitored. Nigeria should not be different if we are serious about security,” said an Insider.

What exactly constitutes hate speech? How exactly do we explain hate speech in the context of the law captures it?

“I think the military should not be used to rewrite another constitution for Nigeria, they should not be used to rewrite the law. What they should know is that they are even a creation of the law. Nigerian Armed Forces Act and other military law are there, these laws are given by the people. For them to plan to rewrite another set of rules and regulations for Nigeria will not be accepted. It is a violation of even the oath they subscribed to when they were commissioned as military officers. Many years ago, the law was so clear, our constitution guarantees privacy, freedom of expression. Nigeria should not be treated like a conquered territory. We are free born, that is why it is written: “The Federal Republic of Nigeria”. I think the military should know what to do and they should not be restrictive, and if they continue with that, we go to court. Having said this, we have to condemn hate speech but what constitute hate speech is not for us to determine. The law is there, the court is there to do that”.

An Insider with the PDP described it as tyranny; he stated that “This is pure tyranny staring us in the face. It is unfortunate that these are the same people who used social media to rise to power, and the same people who have freedom of expression because the whole thing about hate speech is about taking away the freedom of expression of Nigerians. But this government hates dissent; they don’t want people to criticise them because they don’t really have anything much to offer Nigerians. Their constituency is the media, where they make all noise and no action, so they feel that whosoever dominates them in that constituency should be punished. So they are trying to punish Nigerians for freedom of expression. Anywhere in the world, it is only tyrants that do that. It is unfortunate that this is happening under a civilian regime. Nigeria has really entered one chance”.

In a similar vein, another Insider declared that “This is totally absurd. Don’t we have laws against libel and slander, don’t we have laws that will check misguided statements. What are they monitoring? Is that their problem, is that their mandate, totally absurd,” he concluded.

“This is silly. Absolutely silly. No other way to quantify it. You can’t arrest the Arewa youth who brazenly made hate speech on national TV that even attracted international attention, but you want to start harassing concerned and innocent Nigerians who freely voice their opinions on social media. This regime is really failing Nigerians in all ramifications and social media seems to be the only way to reach them. If they care to know, Nigerians are far more worried about the economy, poor economy and social equality which has giving rise to all these agitations. It’s a democracy and it is within our constitutional rights to talk when we feel the government isn’t doing well. The military has no role in monitoring social media rather they should intensify efforts in securing our territories, go after Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen”.

These are members of the Political Insiders (Not all of whom participated in this issue)

