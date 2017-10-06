[The Music Blog] Tiwa Savage and Gender Politics: We need to stop expecting celebrities to know sh_t

Tiwa Savage’s 2-hour long tell-all interview with veteran journalist, Azuka Ogujiuba, following a series of emotional social media posts and an alleged suicide attempt by her husband Tunji Balogun, marked a historic moment for African pop culture, but it would seem the pop diva is now intent on re-writing the narrative that followed the presumed public dissolution of her marriage.

Speaking in an interview with Beat FM’s with Toolz Oniru, Tiwa Savage underlined the success of similarly successful women like Oprah Winfrey and Mo Abudu with the immeasurable amount of work both women probably had to do. Her premise starts off with a tinge of advocacy with Tiwa Savage noting that, “they probably had to do 20 times more what their male counterparts had to do”. Then she added this bit “But Once you get there, you don’t complain about how you got there. So, whatever it is you have to do as a female, you just have to get it done. I also don’t think men and women are equal, I don’t think that’s how God created us, especially in the household anyway. So I think as females when we realise that we can be strong in our career when we are home we have to realise that the man is the head of the house.”

Here is Tiwa Savage a woman who fans rallied support for after she came under fire for largely causing the failure of her marriage. Her timely release of her side of the story at the time somewhat balanced tides, leaving a lot to debate but enough to show the public she was as much a victim of the internal problems of her marriage. Now it would appear Tiwa has not only internalised the patriarchal problems of the music industry even though it puts women at a disadvantage, it would also seem the singer is now taking back some of the recourse that came with calling out some of her husbands own mistakes.

Tiwa Savage is not the first woman to perpetuate misogynistic narratives about other women. Last year, “Ferarri”, the lead single off Yemi Alade’s Mama Africa album was criticised for pushing a false materialism narrative about women. Yemi’s response, to the debacle, did nothing to alleviate her blunder nor correct the going narrative that women can be bought with material possession. The interesting thing about Tiwa Savage and a lot of women of the celebrity class is that they forget that their own struggles is not a norm. Their elevated position in society should be a platform to fight for the coming generation to have it easier, so we can have more women in music. To see the same woman whom we all brandished a victim, survivor and inspiration, tout the narrative that women sometimes have to work twice as hard when men don’t, shows how disconnected your average celebrities are from cutthroat realities wealth and position insulate them from.

Perhaps we should stop expecting celebrities to know shit about gender politics because all they seem to do is let us down.