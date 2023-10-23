The Naira falls further and trades at ₦1,190/$; Meet the Supreme Court Judges set to preside over the presidential appeal | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Meet the Supreme Court Judges set to preside over the presidential appeal

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

In anticipation of the Supreme Court hearing between Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu, the seven judges who will preside over appeals filed in the challenge of the Presidential Election Petition Court have been revealed to the public.

These seven-member judges to sit and hear the appeals consist of two women and five men. Their names are Justices Adamu Jauro, Lawal Garba, Uwani Musa Abba Aji, Helen M. Ogunwumiju, Tijjani Abubakar, Emmanuel Agim, and Ibrahim Musa Saulawa.

These judges have till November 6, 2023, to deliver their judgement on the appeals filed by the two presidential candidates.

The country has revealed that it is unaccepting of the government’s decision to spend ₦57 billion on SUVs for 469 lawmakers, especially since the Nigerian economy has been dwindling.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) spoke out about the wrong timing of the purchase of these vehicles, calling it an “arrogant display of insensitivity to people’s feelings in times of biting and harsh economic situations.”

A coalition of Civil Society Organisation (CSO) has announced its plans to stage a mass protest to revolt against the decision of the National Assembly.

SERAP revealed that it has written an open letter to President Tinubu to stop the excessive spending of the national funds by the National Assembly.

The Nigerian currency has steadily maintained its spiral downward as the dollar becomes scarce and expensive against it.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at ₦1,190/$ from the 1,175 sold last week in the parallel market.

Some Bureau de Change Operators have expressed that due to the scarcity of dollars, it has nearly been impossible for them to operate and sell since it is currently unavailable.

Fourteen officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) who were caught at different branches of the agency extorting funds from motorists have been called to face disciplinary panels.

On Sunday, the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Adebayo Taofiq, conveyed this message to the public.

According to Taofiq, the 14 members include 11 senior officials and three juniors.

“He said the agency would continue to mete out stiff and severe punishment on officers and men in its efforts to weed out the agency of a few bad elements tarnishing its image.” Bolaji Oreagba, the General Manager of LASTMA, said in the statement.

The local airlines have raised concerns regarding foreign airlines operating from numerous entry points. They stated that the federal government should allow foreign airlines to use Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, or Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The reason for this request was due to the inability to share passengers between the two adequately.

Upon hearing such a request, the foreign airlines have countered the domestic airlines, charging them to build their capacity.

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, announced last month his decision to cancel multiple designations given to some foreign airlines operating in the country.

He did, however, state that the domestic airlines must prove that they can conduct the tasks of the foreign airlines.