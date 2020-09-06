The Nigerian women fighting for change, The women fostering sisterhood through podcasts: the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

The young women fighting for change in Nigeria – Tife Sanusi

For most women in Nigeria who have been raped or assaulted, it is almost impossible to get justice – so one woman decided to help survivors find closure the only way they could, by calling out their assaulters on social media.

In 2015, Uche Umolu founded youareneveraloneng.tumblr.com, a blog that encouraged survivors to share their stories anonymously. It gave more and more women the confidence to come forward and speak about their abuse. “That’s getting justice for me,” she said.

Review: The Cavemen’s Roots – Makua Adimora

Right from their debut single, “Osondu”, the Cavemen’s unique agenda was vivid: they are here to expand on the transcendent blueprint of Highlife music, and play their part in extending the influential sound’s relevance in the most authentic way possible. In the last year, the duo have furthered their cause with subsequent releases of singles like “Bolo Bolo”, “Me You I” and more recently, “Anita”, as well as producing the majority of Lady Donli’s critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Enjoy Your Life’.

Thrifting with Frugirls – Femme Mag

In the last decade, the fashion industry has faced increased scrutiny over the unethical treatment of its workers and unsafe working conditions in factories, sparking a shift amongst its global consumer base. With these revelations, our consumption habits are being called into question, challenging us to assess how often we buy things and at what expense. Spearheading this call to action are Millennial and Gen Z consumers, who are simultaneously calling for greater transparency from the fashion industry while exploring alternative ways to shop.

Nothing happens when women are raped in Nigeria – OluTimehin Olugbeye

The hypocrisy was typical of Nigeria, a country organized around the lethal combination of a violently patriarchal culture and a puritanical relationship to sex. Here, men are actively socialized into the understanding that women exist to submit to them, meet their needs and confirm their masculinity through sexual availability. Men and boys are conditioned to exercise dominance. And the bodies of women and girls are their most ubiquitous training grounds.

Meet the women fostering sisterhood and community through podcasts – Tami Makinde

In a world where women–especially black women–are unfavourably treated and berated by society, ISWIS creates an unfiltered space to share a bit of banter, gossip, and talk about some genuine life experiences. Both women genuinely love making others laugh while still taking time out to speak on what matters the most to women who like and sound like them.