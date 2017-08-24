The passage of the Peace Corps Bill will reduce criminality among youth – Dalung

The minister of youth and sports, Solomon Dalung upon receiving the harmonised version of the Peace Corps Bill from the Commandant, Dickson Akoh on Wednesday, says the President should assent to the Bill as it is an investment in Nigerian Youth that will save the country from criminality.

Key Excerpts:

“…if we have this organisation coming up and depopulating these young people (on the streets), it will be a celebration that our problems are reducing on daily basis.”

“If we do not invest in the youth today, we are investing in criminals tomorrow. If we fail to invest in youth today, we lack the moral ground to complain against criminality tomorrow.”

“I must start by commending those organisations (Nigerian Boys Scout, Man ‘O’ War, Red Cross, Boys Brigade, Girls Brigade) because if they had not created those spaces, we could not have imagined what could have become of our young people.”

“We must not turn blind eyes to the effort of anybody in this country who is legitimately involved, in engaging our young people, to train them into the future leaders…”

The Peace Corps Bill…

Among others, seeks to empower, develop and provide gainful employment for the youths, to facilitate Peace, Volunteerism, Community Services, Neighbourhood Watch and Nation-building.

It’s importance as explained by the Chairman, Committee on Interior, Senator Bayero Nafada (APC, Gombe):

The organisation will be of great benefit to the Nigerian youths (because) in response to increasing complexity of the factors responsible for insecurity and the method by which peace and security is being undermined in Nigeria, there is need to develop comprehensive, multi-sectoral, multi-stakeholders and inclusive approaches in order to stem these threats.

The Senate on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, passed the Bill Establishing the Nigerian Peace Corps(NPC).